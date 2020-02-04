‘Anne With an E’: Cheering for a Netflix Show That’s Forced to End

But, the show has been ended almost forcefully after three seasons and there’s no fourth season or finale movie coming out and this has left the fans heartbroken. Fans and viewers of the show started a campaign on Twitter to get Netflix to continue the show using the hashtag ‘#RenewAnnewithanE” over a million times. No official reason for the cancellation of the show was stated but some guess that this is something about the disintegration of the partnership between the Canadian Broadcasting Company and Netflix.

The producer Moira Walley-Beckett posted on her instagram "Please know that we fought, too. We tried to change their minds. We tried to find a new home. We tried for a finale movie ... We tried our best. Art and Commerce is never an easy marriage..But it's impossible to argue with words like Economics, Algorithms, Demographics ... But those words and others like them are the reason why the Networks don’t want to continue and we didn't find a taker anywhere else.”

Fans still continue to fight for the renewal of the show and we don’t know where all of this is going to go but not to waste for certain because Anne With an E will surely be remembered for this.