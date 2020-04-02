7 Things to Watch From Home While the Lockdown Is On

That new show with Karisma Kapoor? Yes indeed! Mentalhood focuses on 5 mothers and what it entails to be a parent in today’s day and age. To be honest, it needs some getting used to because when we initially approach the show one runs the risk of being left slightly overwhelmed by the characters that appear loud and caricaturish. However, give it a couple of episodes and as the motivations of the characters are revealed and we understand these “moms” better, it’s a rather smooth ride.

Consider it a crash course in parenting with each episode neatly tackling one issue after another – be it about not pressurizing kids to study to how to discipline them without losing one's head. Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Sandhya Mridul keep the proceedings buoyant. If you are a young parent yourself, this could be of interest to you.