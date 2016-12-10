The Charismatic Ashok Kumar Upstaged Raj Kapoor At His Own Wedding

In 2015, the unreservedly-adored Ashok Kumar’s death anniversary on 10 December wasn't commemorated with its customary annual event – be it an art exhibition, music soiree, stage play or a screening of one of his milestone films.

Reason: The legendary actor’s eldest daughter exhausted her stamina and funds to do it alone. In her 70s now, the recently-widowed Bharati Jaffrey has had to move house from a spacious high-rise in south Mumbai to a compact apartment in the suburbs.

On the phone, the occasional film, TV and stage actress still sounds spry and spunky, her voice dipping into low octaves, as she wonders,