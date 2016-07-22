The Culture Shock Of Experiencing Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’ Opening

I don’t even understand Tamil and forty minutes after watching the movie with begrudging reservations at not seeing the big deal, I found myself screaming when that man walked to the rock intro of Neruppa Da. I possibly missed the entireties of to-be legendary dialogues, but the point is, I didn’t really. The movie has a solid plot, with basic characters but it’s really centred only around Rajinikanth. All you need to do is give in his aura (which his fans contribute to greatly), and he’ll draw you in.

Being a part of this anthropological experience has been the closest I have come to putting my finger on what it is about the man, and I’m not very close at all. What I now know is, it’s everything about him: right from how he was a bus conductor, and his route driver paid to start his career, to the immaculate way he carries the most gorgeous, bespoke three-piece suits, to how he has, in a sense, consciously moulded himself to become the larger-than-life personality his fans want him to be.