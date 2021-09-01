James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ to Release in India on This Date

No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek as the antagonist Lucifer Safin, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 operative Q, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M. Lashana Lynch stars as secret agent Nomi who will take over as 007.

The latest film is based several years after Spectre and Bond and Swann are spending their lives together. Bond has retired from active service but his old friend Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright) comes to him for help. Bond must go out on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, while the trailer also reveals that Swann has life-changing secrets of her own. While, technology has always been Bond’s strong ally, this time he faces a villain who has an impressive arsenal of his own.