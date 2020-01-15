Is The Witcher More Than Just The Next ‘Game of Thrones’?

The Witcher already had its work cut out in terms of expectations, because while the series is adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's hit series of books, it also had to satisfy the expectations of the huge fandom of the video game series based on the books – with Witcher 3: Wild Hunt widely considered one of the best Role-Playing Games of our times.

But above all, it is the remarkable success of Game of Thrones which looms overhead, and which the new show has had to compete with. Comparisons were perhaps inevitable, given the general similarities between the shows in term of genre, and even some more niche similarities, including the same director (for some episodes), Alik Sakharov. And one might even argue that the success of GoT might is the reason The Witcher was greenlit in the first place.

Game of Thrones had the advantage of having far less expectations when it came out. Even in terms of just having freedom to play with visuals, GoT showrunners Benioff and Weiss could make things look like whatever they wanted as their adaptation was from a book. Lauren Hissrich’s Witcher, however, had to deal with the expectations of those who’d played the games and expected the characters and the world to look a particular way.