Screen Actors Guild Awards: ‘The Crown’, ‘Parasite’ Bag Top Awards
On Sunday, Hollywood came together to celebrate the best of film and television at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Among the films, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood won big, along with Joker and Judy. Robert De Niro was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In the television/series department, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fosse/Verdon won multiple awards.
Here’s a full list of winners:
Movies
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Outstanding Action Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Avengers: Endgame
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Parasite
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert De Niro
Television
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse Verdon
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Outstanding Action Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game of Thrones
