Screen Actors Guild Awards: ‘The Crown’, ‘Parasite’ Bag Top Awards

On Sunday, Hollywood came together to celebrate the best of film and television at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Among the films, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood won big, along with Joker and Judy. Robert De Niro was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In the television/series department, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fosse/Verdon won multiple awards.

Here’s a full list of winners: