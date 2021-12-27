Yami Gautam on People's Reaction to Her Skin Condition During Shoots

Yami told the publication, "Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging. When people saw me at the shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post.”

In her Instagram post Yami had written, "Hello my Insta (Instagram) family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)."