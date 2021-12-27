Yami Gautam on People's Reaction to Her Skin Condition During Shoots
In October, Yami Gautam had taken to Instagram to speak about her skin condition.
Actor Yami Gautam has spoken about how people would react to her skin condition, keratosis pilaris. In an interview with mid-day, Yami said that during shoots suggestions would be made to 'conceal' or 'airbrush' her skin.
In October this year, Yami had taken to Instagram to speak about her skin condition and even shared several pictures of herself.
Yami told the publication, "Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging. When people saw me at the shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post.”
In her Instagram post Yami had written, "Hello my Insta (Instagram) family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)."
"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," she added.
