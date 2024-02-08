Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Confirm Pregnancy at 'Article 370' Trailer Launch

Actor Yami Gautam opened up about her journey into motherhood as she announced her pregnancy at the trailer launch of her film Article 370. Her husband filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday 8 February confirmed that she is five-and-a-half-months pregnant at the trailer launch event.
As per a report by Indian Express Yami's husband, Aditya Dhar said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”
Yami also spoke about her pregnancy and the experience of shooting while pregnant. “It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody….
“There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through,” she said.
Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021 after dating each other for over two years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)