Stop the Absurdity Around Sushant’s Very Unfortunate Death, Please

When you hear former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, otherwise a very vocal critic of the functioning of central agencies, demanding a central agency like CBI to inquire into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, you know he is doing this because of some majboori (compulsion). Or it is a case of kahin pe nigahen kahin pe nishana (real intent being very different from what appears on the surface).

When Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, himself an aspiring actor once and scion of an influential political family of Bihar, calls up Maharashtra chief minister to demand a CBI inquiry into the case, you know he is into the game of one-upmanship as assembly elections are round the corner in the state.

And when the Bihar government becomes a party to the legal battle that is bound to escalate on the issue now, you know that the ruling Janata Dal (united) of Nitish Kumar does not want to be seen to be not doing anything on a case that has shocked the country in general and Bihar in particular.