Who Is Tariq Mir, the Peter Dinklage Doppelganger From Kashmir?

Tariq Mir grew up in the Anantnag district of southern Kashmir and has three brothers and two sisters. Tariq took up acting in high school and used to perform at cultural events and college functions. Soon, he started acting in dramas in state-run channels in Srinagar in his 20s.

Tariq is set to star in Ekta Kapoor’s U-Turn which features Alaya F in the lead and he has earlier acted in films like Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjavaan. However, the actor also has another claim to fame– he is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger.