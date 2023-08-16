'We Stand Behind SAG-AFTRA Strike': Alia Bhatt on Not Promoting 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, revealed why she hasn't been promoting the film. During an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, Alia shared that she, along with her co-actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, have stood in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.
The actors and writers of Hollywood are currently striking against the studios for a fairer share of profits and increased protection from AI rights.
Responding to a fan's query about the same, Alia added to her Instagram story, "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie.. However I've been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you (heart emojis)."
Have a look at her story here:
While Alia did not promote Heart of Stone actively, several pre-recorded interviews of the film's cast were released a week before the film's initial release.
Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also starred Jing Lusi, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia last appeared in filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.
