ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We Stand Behind SAG-AFTRA Strike': Alia Bhatt on Not Promoting 'Heart of Stone'

'We Stand Behind SAG-AFTRA Strike': Alia Bhatt on Not Promoting 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone,' co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'We Stand Behind SAG-AFTRA Strike': Alia Bhatt on Not Promoting 'Heart of Stone'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, revealed why she hasn't been promoting the film. During an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, Alia shared that she, along with her co-actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, have stood in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

The actors and writers of Hollywood are currently striking against the studios for a fairer share of profits and increased protection from AI rights.

Also Read

SAG-AFTRA Strike: Here's Why Hollywood Actors Have Walked Off the Sets

SAG-AFTRA Strike: Here's Why Hollywood Actors Have Walked Off the Sets
ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a fan's query about the same, Alia added to her Instagram story, "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie.. However I've been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you (heart emojis)."

Have a look at her story here:

A screenshot of Alia's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

While Alia did not promote Heart of Stone actively, several pre-recorded interviews of the film's cast were released a week before the film's initial release.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also starred Jing Lusi, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia last appeared in filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Also Read

Lilly Singh Is All Praises For 'Rocky Aur Rani'; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh React

Lilly Singh Is All Praises For 'Rocky Aur Rani'; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh React

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×