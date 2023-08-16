'We Stand Behind SAG-AFTRA Strike': Alia Bhatt on Not Promoting 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, revealed why she hasn't been promoting the film. During an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, Alia shared that she, along with her co-actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, have stood in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

The actors and writers of Hollywood are currently striking against the studios for a fairer share of profits and increased protection from AI rights.