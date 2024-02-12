ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Celebrate After Super Bowl Win

Videos of Taylor and Travis kissing and hugging after the match have gone viral.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
share
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, footballer Travis Kelce, celebrated his team's win at the Super Bowl 2024. Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL championship in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, 11 February.

Videos of Taylor and Travis kissing and hugging after the match have gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "So beautiful, started crying. Love people in love." A tweet read, "Beautiful. I wish them all the happiness in the world." "I said remember this moment," wrote another person.

Taylor attended the game along with her mother Andrea Swift, actor Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice. Taylor has been dating Travis since the first few weeks of the NFL season. 

The singer won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys this year for 'Midnights'. She also announced her next album, The Tourtured Poets' Department, which will drop in April.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Taylor Swift 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT