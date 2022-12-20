War Hero Bhairon Singh Rathore, Portrayed By Suniel Shetty in 'Border', Dies
Bhairon Singh Rathore was a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
War hero Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore, who was a Border Security Force (BSF) veteran during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, passed away on 19 December, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as per a report by PTI. He was 81. Actor Suniel Shetty had essayed the bravery of Rathore at the Battle of Longewala, in his 1997 film Border.
Taking to Twitter, Shetty paid a tribute to the war hero and wrote, "Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family.” Bhairon Singh Rathore, a BSF veteran and hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, died in Jodhpur Monday at the age of 81."
The official Twitter handle of BSF announced the news of Rathore's death in a tweet, earlier on Monday, which stated, "DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times. #JaiHind.”
Rathore's son, Sawai Singh, told The Indian Express about his father's wish of meeting Shetty. He said, "My father often rued that in Border, his character was shown to have been killed in the war. It was his last wish to meet Suniel Shetty, who portrayed him. We tried to make it possible, but it remained unfulfilled."
According to the PTI report, Rathore used to live in the Solankiatala village, about 100 km from Jodhpur, with his family. Talking about his father's demise, Sawai told the news agency that Rathore was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on 14 December, just two days before the 51st anniversary of the war.
"Doctors told us that my father possibly suffered a brain stroke. He was in and out of ICU over the last few days," he added.
In recognition of his bravery, Rathore was awarded the Sena Medal in 1972. Rathore, who served in the 14th BSF battalion during the war, retired from the military as a Naik in 1987.
