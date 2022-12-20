War Hero Bhairon Singh Rathore, Portrayed By Suniel Shetty in 'Border', Dies

Rathore's son, Sawai Singh, told The Indian Express about his father's wish of meeting Shetty. He said, "My father often rued that in Border, his character was shown to have been killed in the war. It was his last wish to meet Suniel Shetty, who portrayed him. We tried to make it possible, but it remained unfulfilled."

According to the PTI report, Rathore used to live in the Solankiatala village, about 100 km from Jodhpur, with his family. Talking about his father's demise, Sawai told the news agency that Rathore was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on 14 December, just two days before the 51st anniversary of the war.

"Doctors told us that my father possibly suffered a brain stroke. He was in and out of ICU over the last few days," he added.