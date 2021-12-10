1971 India-Pakistan War: A Soldier's Memoir of Bhai Khan Wala Khu Battle

On the morning of 8 December 1971, the Commanding Officer (CO) suddenly summoned me to his bunker. Since I was the Intelligence Officer, I expected to accompany him on a visit to the Brigade or some neighbouring battalion. Instead, to my utter surprise and excitement, I was told that I was being sent on a special mission. I was to infiltrate 15 kilometres inside Pakistan to Bhai Khan Wala Khu. The mission was to carry out reconnaissance of the Pakistani post there and, if possible, capture it.

The intelligence report read - “It is likely held by a section of Pakistan regular army.”

Bhai Khan Wala Khu was in the critical Longewala sector. After capturing Islamgarh earlier, we were now to advance on axis Islamgarh- Bhai Khan Wala Khu and provide flank protection to 12 Infantry Division.