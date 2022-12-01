BSF Raising Day: India-Bangladesh Border Must Shed Its 'Dangerous' Tag Now

Comparative analysis of firing incidents along western and eastern borders reveals that the number of such incidents—excluding the incidents of trans-border/LoC firing—is much higher on the eastern borders. This is due to drastically different nature of trans-border crimes there. While the frequency of drug smuggling or attempts to assist terrorists crossing over to India on the western borders are sporadic, the crimes on the eastern border viz. cattle smuggling, other petty smuggling, and crossing over of illegal entrants are everyday routine.

The fatalities, too, are larger along the eastern border. Most firing incidents and therefore casualties occur at night when the criminals of both countries in close coordination take advantage of darkness and thin BSF deployment to smuggle cattle across the border.

A small detachment of four or five BSF personnel deployed to dominate the area are faced with thousands of cattle being pushed across the border by hundreds of cattle smugglers armed with sharp edged weapons like “Bhala” “Gandasa” etc. Heavily outnumbered BSF patrols are, thus, compelled to resort to firing resulting in casualties to the criminals of both India and Bangladesh. It is therefore no surprise that the India-Bangladesh border is listed as the fifth most dangerous border in the world.

Many of the casualties being Bangladeshi nationals, the BSF has been given a moniker of “trigger happy force” by Bangladesh press. Each death or injury to a Bangladeshi causes a virtual storm in the corridors of power in Bangladesh and has adverse impact on the cordial relations between the two countries as also the border guarding forces.