Vijay Deverakonda Replies to Sara Ali Khan's Confession on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
The second episode of the show will be premiered on 14 July, on Disney+ Hotstar.
Actor Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, with Jahnvi Kapoor. In the promo video of the episode, we can see Sara confessing that she would like to date actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Vijay, had a sweet reaction to Sara's confession. Sharing the promo of the episode on his Instagram, he wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda.' Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."
Sharing the promo video of his popular celebrity talk show, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"
In the video, when the host of the show Karan, asks Sara to give him the name of a boy she would want to date, we can see Sara's reluctance in disclosing the name, first. She then says, "Vijay Deverakonda." When Karan mentions how Jahnvi is often spotted with him, Sara aks Jahnvi, "Do you like Vijay?"
The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premier on 14 July on Disney+ Hotstar. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor were the previous celebrities on the show.
