ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Deverakonda Replies to Sara Ali Khan's Confession on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

The second episode of the show will be premiered on 14 July, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda Replies to Sara Ali Khan's Confession on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
i

Actor Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, with Jahnvi Kapoor. In the promo video of the episode, we can see Sara confessing that she would like to date actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay, had a sweet reaction to Sara's confession. Sharing the promo of the episode on his Instagram, he wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda.' Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the promo video of his popular celebrity talk show, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

In the video, when the host of the show Karan, asks Sara to give him the name of a boy she would want to date, we can see Sara's reluctance in disclosing the name, first. She then says, "Vijay Deverakonda." When Karan mentions how Jahnvi is often spotted with him, Sara aks Jahnvi, "Do you like Vijay?"

The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premier on 14 July on Disney+ Hotstar. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor were the previous celebrities on the show.

Also Read

Koffee with Karan 7 Ep 2 Teaser: Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor Talk Crushes & Exes

Koffee with Karan 7 Ep 2 Teaser: Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor Talk Crushes & Exes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×