Vicky Kaushal Reveals What He Looks For in a Partner

Vicky Kaushal has been in the news recently due to wedding rumours with actor Katrina Kaif. When asked about the qualities he is looking for, Vicky said, “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other.”

Despite numerous speculations, neither Vicky nor Katrina Kaif have confirmed any of the rumours about their engagement or wedding.

The Uri actor also opened up about his engineering days and said, “In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took us to an industrial visit to give us a glimpse of how companies work. I saw people sitting in front of computers, and I was sure that day that I don't belong there.”