Watch Sara Ali Khan's Reaction as Vicky Kaushal is Asked About His Wedding

Reports about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have been doing the rounds for some time. They will reportedly tie the knot in December at Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Recently Vicky was spotted with Sara Ali Khan outside a dance studio in Mumbai. The paparazzi asked the actor about his wedding. A video, which surfaced on the internet, shows the paps asking Vicky, "Vicky bhai shaadi kab hai (Vicky sir when are you getting married)?" Sara can be seen laughing in response.

