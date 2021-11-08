Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Had Their Roka Ceremony on Diwali?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly had a private roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan's place.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly had an intimate roka ceremony on Diwali at the latter’s close friend, filmmaker Kabir Khan’s house, a source told India Today.
The ceremony reportedly only hosted family members including Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquoette, Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, and Katrina and Vicky’s siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal respectively.
While Katrina had denied any rumours of their engagement earlier, there have been reports of the couple having a December wedding. However, sources told the publication that Katrina and Vicky haven’t confirmed a date or sent out any invites for the wedding to their knowledge.
India Today reported a source saying, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”
Sources also told ETimes that the duo travelled in different cars to the venue to avoid the paparazzi. Both actors haven’t confirmed any rumours regarding their relationship or wedding. They both had shared pictures from their Diwali.
Katrina had shared pictures with her family and of her outfit, a gorgeous pink saree. Vicky had shared a picture of himself in a blue kurta.
In a picture shared by Katrina, fans spotted a ring on the actor’s finger, further adding kindling to the rumours. Katrina has previously worked with Kabir Khan in the films Ek Tha Tiger and New York.
