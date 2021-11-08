Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Had Their Roka Ceremony on Diwali?

While Katrina had denied any rumours of their engagement earlier, there have been reports of the couple having a December wedding. However, sources told the publication that Katrina and Vicky haven’t confirmed a date or sent out any invites for the wedding to their knowledge.

India Today reported a source saying, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

Sources also told ETimes that the duo travelled in different cars to the venue to avoid the paparazzi. Both actors haven’t confirmed any rumours regarding their relationship or wedding. They both had shared pictures from their Diwali.