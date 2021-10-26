Shoojit Sircar Reacts to 'Sardar Udham' vs 'Pebbles' as India's Oscar Entry
An international audience may find it difficult to understand Sardar Udham, says Shoojit Sircar.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar spoke to The Quint about his newly released and critically acclaimed biopic on Udham Singh, Sardar Udham. Sircar reveals that he had actually planned to make a film on Bhagat Singh, but then zeroed in on the more unsung Udham Singh. Apart from other things Sircar also spoke about his decision to give a longish screen time to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre sequence and what was his most indelible impression of Udham from all the research work and readings he had done.
Sircar also commented on the Film Federation of India's decision to select Koozhangal over Sardar Udham as India's official entry for the Academy Awards in 2022. Watch the video for more.
