Vicky Kaushal Shares Adorable Wish for Katrina Kaif on Their Wedding Anniversary

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable wish for his wife, actor Katrina Kaif on their second wedding anniversary on Saturday (9 December). He shared a video on social media wherein the latter can be seen throwing punches at the air while the duo is in a flight with the caption, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming."
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in a private wedding ceremony. On their first anniversary, Kaushal had posted pictures with Kaif with the caption, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"
Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal also posted a picture from the couple’s wedding festivities on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "Happy 2nd to paaji and Parjaiji. May you guys always keep dancing to each other's tunes. Love you guys."
During his recent appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his proposal to Kaif, “It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come." The actor had proposed during a dinner in Rajasthan.
The actor also spoke about how his wife helped him get into art, “I have never understood art. She is fond of it. Like my first year anniversary gift to her was a piece of art. And I have never really understood it and those things are expensive but then she made me ease into it and showed me a lot of things and then I genuinely got into it. Then we really got something that spoke to us. Now, that wall is my favourite wall of the house.”
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in which he played the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Katrina Kaif was seen in Tiger 3 as Zoya alongside Salman Khan.
