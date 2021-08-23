ADVERTISEMENT
The Alfresco Sky Lounge at Tiger Shroff's new apartment

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Take a Look at Tiger Shroff's New Home

Tiger Shroff's family, father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna have also moved in.

Tiger Shroff has purchased a new home in Khar West and his parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff have also moved into the residence with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The Shroff family earlier lived on rent in Carter Road. The gated community, Rustomjee Paramount, where Tiger’s house is located is also home to several other celebrities like Rani Mukherjee, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Meghna Ghai Puri, and Disha Patani.

Take a look into Tiger Shroff’s

