SP Leader, CAA Activist: Meet Fahad Ahmad Who Tied the Knot With Swara Bhasker
Originally from Bareilly, Fahad Ahmad joined SP in Mumbai in August 2022. He met Swara Bhasker at a protest.
Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad announced their marriage on 16 February. The couple have completed the official registration of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and a formal marriage function is yet to be announced.
Swara Bhasker tweeted:
"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"
Fahad Ahmad quote tweeted Bhasker saying, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love".
Along with the tweet, the Swara Bhasker shared a video of how she and Fahad Ahmad met at the anti-CAA protest in Mumbai and the highlights of their relationship since then.
Who Is Fahad Ahmad?
Hailing from Baheri in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, Ahmad is from a political family. His father has been part of the Samajwadi Party in Bareilly district. He did his graduation from Aligarh Muslim University and then went on to study social work at the postgraduate level at the Central University in Himachal Pradesh and then the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.
In 2018, he began his PhD at TISS and his work is on "Political Participation: Exploring the Limits of Negotiation Among Muslims in India". He is also a Senior Research Fellow at TISS.
He began his political career at TISS in 2018 by being elected general secretary of the Students' Union.
Fahad Ahmad played an active role in leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai in 2019-20. That is where he and Bhasker are said to have gotten to know each other.
Ahmad has been an activist, taking up a number of causes such hate crimes, state violence and caste discrimination.
In 2018, Ahmad had refused to take his MPhil degree during the convocation at TISS in protest against the institute's decision to cut the fee waiver to SC/ST students. You can watch his interview with The Quint here.
In August 2022, Ahmad joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of senior leaders Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh. He was appointed the president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha's Maharashtra and Mumbai unit.
