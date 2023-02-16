SP Leader, CAA Activist: Meet Fahad Ahmad Who Tied the Knot With Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad announced their marriage on 16 February. The couple have completed the official registration of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and a formal marriage function is yet to be announced.

Swara Bhasker tweeted:

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Fahad Ahmad quote tweeted Bhasker saying, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love".

Along with the tweet, the Swara Bhasker shared a video of how she and Fahad Ahmad met at the anti-CAA protest in Mumbai and the highlights of their relationship since then.