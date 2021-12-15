Porn Films Case: SC Grants Raj Kundra 4 Weeks' Protection From Arrest
In November, the High Court had rejected Raj Kundra's plea for anticipatory bail in the porn films case.
Raj Kundra was granted four weeks’ protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the porn films case on Wednesday. Kundra was first arrested in July for alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content using an app Hotshots. The court also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the matter.
Raj Kundra had applied for anticipatory bail at the High Court. In his plea, he claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case and has no involvement in the production of the videos. Kundra also stated that the video content is erotic but there is no physical or sexual activity.
The High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail application along with those of five others accused in the same case. The accused include actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey.
A Mumbai court, in September, granted Kundra bail for a surety of Rs 50,000. In his bail plea filed before a Metropolitan Magistrate court, Kundra had alleged that there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him in the porn films case. He added that he was only associated with the apps Hotshots and Bollyfame for 10 months.
Times of India had earlier reported that one of Kundra's business partners had confessed that the app Hotshots was set up with the intent to produce porn.
In October, actor Sherlyn Chopra had filed a police complaint against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, ANI had reported.
Shetty and Kundra then filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against the actor for “lewd, below the belt” remarks against, according to India Today. The couple had called Chopra’s allegations ‘concocted, false, baseless.’
