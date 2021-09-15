Porn Racket Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in creation and publication of porn films.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a 1500-page supplementary chargesheet in connection with the pornography case before Esplanade Court on Wednesday, 15 September, as per a report by ANI. The chargesheet has been filed against businessman Raj Kundra and others.
In April, the Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in the case against nine people, who were arrested in February. It did not name Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, whose alleged involvement came to light later, leading to their arrest. The nine accused are currently out on bail.
As per a report by The Indian Express, the police have claimed that apart from the 11 accused identified so far, the investigation has not found alleged involvement of others in the case.
The report also states that the case came to light after the Crime Branch raided a bungalow at Mumbai's Madh Island, where a porn movie was being shot. Later, those involved in the filming and uploading the movie on portals were arrested.
Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for allegedly operating some of these portals.
