Porn Racket Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Raj Kundra

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a 1500-page supplementary chargesheet in connection with the pornography case before Esplanade Court on Wednesday, 15 September, as per a report by ANI. The chargesheet has been filed against businessman Raj Kundra and others.

In April, the Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in the case against nine people, who were arrested in February. It did not name Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, whose alleged involvement came to light later, leading to their arrest. The nine accused are currently out on bail.