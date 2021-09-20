Porn Films Case: Businessman Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe Granted Bail
The Mumbai Police had filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Raj Kundra case on Wednesday.
A Mumbai court has granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, accused in the porn films case, on a surety of Rs 50000. Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail, ANI reported.
Kundra had filed a bail plea before a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai alleging there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him.
Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested in July for an alleged connection to the production and distribution of porn films on apps including one named HotShots. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kundra and three others, before the Esplanade Court.
In Kundra’s plea, he stated that he was only associated with the company that owns the apps HotShots and Bollyfame for 10 months. The plea, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, said that Kundra should granted bail since eight others accused in the case were let out on bail.
Times of India had earlier reported that one of Kundra's business partners had confessed that the app HotShots was set up with the intent to produce porn.
Raj Kundra's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty had said that she didn't know anything about the nature of the work Kundra did since she was busy with her own work.
