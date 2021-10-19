Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra File Rs 50Cr Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra, accusing them of fraud & mental harassment.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra for "lewd, below the belt" remarks against them on public platforms, as per a report by India Today. They have sent a notice to Chopra seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages. Chopra had filed a complaint against the couple, accusing them of fraud and mental harassment. She had also alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by Raj Kundra.
An official statement released by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reads, "The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money."
As per the report, the legal suit also mentions that Sherlyn had informed Shilpa this year that her complaint is fake and it was her lawyer who had suggested to initiate a criminal complaint against Kundra. The notice also reportedly mentions that Sherlyn called Shilpa and said that she is ashamed of herself for filing a criminal complaint against Raj Kundra and she would withdraw it unconditionally. Shetty and Kundra have accused Chopra of demanding Rs 48,00,000 with an intention to extort money through her lawyer on 4 October 4.
Chopra had recorded her statement during the pornography racket case, in which Kundra was arrested.
