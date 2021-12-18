Steven Spielberg’s Birthday: How He Designed a Formidable Predator in ‘Jaws’

Sharks can be terrifying. But, the Florida Museum of Natural History estimates the probability of being killed by a shark attack to be 1 in 3,748,067. To put that further into perspective, the probability of a deadly lightning strike is 1 in 161,856, which itself is an extremely rare occurrence.

Yet, with Jaws which hit theatres in 1975, filmmaker Steven Spielberg instilled a sense of dread at not just a mention of a Great White (or all sharks) but also from just two notes- the famous 'du-dum du-dum' theme.