SRK Congratulates PM Modi on G20 Success & For 'Fostering Unity Between Nations'

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter), to congratulate PM Narendra Modi.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 10 September to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of India's G20 Presidency.

Re-tweeting one of PM Modi's tweets, the Jawan actor wrote on the social media platform, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Here, have a look:

PM Modi wrapped up the G20 Summit on Sunday, handing over the gavel of the G20 presidency to the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in director Atlee's Jawan. The film, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Shah Rukh Khan   G20 India 

