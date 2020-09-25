21 Songs in a Day, that’s Legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam For You

SP Balasubrahmanyam or SPB, was multilingual and has received 6 National Awards for Best Playback Singer for his songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It’s no surprise that he also holds the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs by a singer, reportedly over 40,000 songs!

While SPB made his debut with the Telugu film, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna in 1966, the singer established his credentials as a playback singer in all the major languages across south - Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, in the late 60s itself. It was the 1980 Telugu film Sankarabharanam, that shot him to singing stardom. The iconic musical drama directed by K Vishwanath won SPB his first National Award for playback singing.