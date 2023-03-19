Sonali Kulkarni Apologises After Calling Indian Women 'Lazy'

"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be," she continued.

She also added, “Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support.”

Kulkarni earlier spoke at length about how women in India are "lazy" and often "depend on their husbands or boyfriends for their own needs, without ever working for it themselves." Urofi Javed and Sona Mohapatra have gone on to criticise her comments.

The actor was last seen in the 2021 series Whistleblowers on SonyLiv.