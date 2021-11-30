Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies of Lung Cancer: Report

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday reportedly due to lung cancer. The Padma Shri awardee was known for his work for K Viswanath’s film Sirivenella.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded with several Nandi Awards and Filmmaker Awards South. He has written thousands of songs including those for films like Swayam Krushi, Shrutilayalu, Swarna Kamalam, Gaayam, and Criminal.

Several celebrities including Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth, and Jr NTR paid tribute to the renowned lyricist.