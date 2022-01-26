Sidharth Shukla’s Family Urges People to Consult Them Before Using His Name
Shehnaaz Gill shared the statement from Sidharth Shukla's family on social media.
Sidharth Shukla family issued a statement, on Tuesday, requesting everyone to consult them before using Sidharth’s name or face in any project.
The statement read, "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes.”
The statement, shared by actor Shehnaaz Gill, further read, “We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would keep all this in mind.”
The family further urged everyone to respect his wishes and also remember him with ‘love, respect, and fond memories’.
As a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla after his demise, Shehnaaz Gill had released a music video titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, in October. The video featured snippets from their time on Bigg Boss 13. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and written by Punjabi composer and lyricist Raj Ranjodh.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September 2021 after a heart attack. He made his acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and became a household name after his role in Balika Vadhu. Sidharth was part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and also entered the 14th season as a Senior.
