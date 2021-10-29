Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill Releases Tribute Video for Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill released a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The video featured snippets from their time on Bigg Boss 13. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and written by Punjabi composer and lyricist Raj Ranjodh.
Other than the video snippets, the video features Shehnaaz morose and upset. In a scene, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears away as hears him call out her name 'Sana'.
Shehnaaz recalled how they used to fight, make up, and make memories in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz and Sidharth fans are all praises for the video.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met in the Bigg Boss house during the 13th season. Their relationship was extremely popular during their stint on the show and after.
Shehnaaz had shared a poster of the song on Instagram with the caption, "Tu mera hai aur ……… (Your are mine and……)@realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."
