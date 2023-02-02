Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding to Take Place in Jaisalmer: Report

As per a report by India Today, the wedding is likely to be held at a five-star hotel, Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place between 4 February to 5 February. The Shershaah co-stars will get married in the presence of their close friends and family.

As per reports, Sidharth was recently seen in Delhi. Reports suggest that the Mission Majnu actor will be travelling to Rajasthan with his parents and relatives, where the wedding is said to take place.

Kiara was also photographed leaving ace designer Manish Malhotra's house on 31 January, after her trial for her wedding ensemble.