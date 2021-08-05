Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ‘Romancing’ Doesn’t Impact Film: Shershaah Dir

Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan, in an interview, talked about the rumours surrounding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and said that their off-screen ‘romancing’ doesn’t matter to him and it doesn’t affect the film. The Shershaah actors have been rumoured to be in a relationship but neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed anything.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Vishnuvardhan said, “I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple; they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film.”