Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Goes Undercover In Espionage-Thriller

The trailer seems to follow Sidharth's character as he attempts to juggle various different avatars to complete his mission. He is portraying the role of a spy who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan's nuclear programme. The film has an uncanny resemblance to Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

Alia's film also followed the story of a spy who married into a Pakistani family to find out valuable information about the enemy. The film was released in 2018 and was a box-office success.