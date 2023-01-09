ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Goes Undercover In Espionage-Thriller

Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will stream on Netflix from 20 January.

The trailer for Netflix's Mission Majnu dropped on 9 January. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is based on true events from the 1970s.

The trailer seems to follow Sidharth's character as he attempts to juggle various different avatars to complete his mission. He is portraying the role of a spy who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan's nuclear programme. The film has an uncanny resemblance to Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

Alia's film also followed the story of a spy who married into a Pakistani family to find out valuable information about the enemy. The film was released in 2018 and was a box-office success.

The film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles. It releases on Netflix on 20 January 2023.

