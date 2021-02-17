Siddharth Shuts Down BJP Leader Who Called Him a ‘School Dropout’

While most Indian celebrities have been criticised for their silence about political issues, Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame, has regularly expressed his political views on social media. The actor has been tweeting in support of the farmers’ protests and against activists being detained. Consequently, he regularly faces backlash from the right-wing trolls on social media.

After the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi over allegedly creating a ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg, Siddharth pointed out on Twitter that toolkits are commonplace for any planned activity. Karuna Gopal, Member of BJP’s National Manifesto Sub-Committee, recently tweeted a picture of Siddharth accompanied with the aforementioned quote and said, “Who is this person? A school dropout maybe...?”

Not someone to take things lying down, Siddharth tweeted reminding Gopal that she had “badgered” him to attend a panel discussion at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2009.