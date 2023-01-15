'Shehzada' Stars Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Celebrate Lohri in Punjab
'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is slated for its theatrical release on 10 February.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action drama is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
On Saturday, 14 January, the film's lead actors celebrated the festival of Lohri in Ludhiana, Punjab, during a promotional event for Shehzada at a college.
Since it was Kartik's first Lohri in Punjab, the actor shared a memorable video from the celebration on social media. In the video, both Kartik and Kriti received a warm welcome from the locals, who were dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. The Shehzada co-stars danced with the people and prayed in front of the holy fire.
Kartik captioned the post, "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."
Here, take a look:
Besides the leads, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada will hit the silver screen on 10th February.
Topics: Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan Shehzada
