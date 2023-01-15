'Shehzada' Stars Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Celebrate Lohri in Punjab

Since it was Kartik's first Lohri in Punjab, the actor shared a memorable video from the celebration on social media. In the video, both Kartik and Kriti received a warm welcome from the locals, who were dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. The Shehzada co-stars danced with the people and prayed in front of the holy fire.

Kartik captioned the post, "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."

Here, take a look: