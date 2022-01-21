'Shehzada' Makers & Manish Shah Withdraw 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Release

A joint statement read, “Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”

The remake stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and is being produced by Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind who also produced the 2020 original.

In an earlier interaction with ETimes, Manish Shah had said that the release of the Hindi dub of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wouldn’t affect Shehzada’s business. He had said, “Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well.”