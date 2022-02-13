‘Lata Mangeshkar Told Me She Was a Big Fan of Sonakshi Sinha’: Shatrughan Sinha

He also recalled a meeting with the legendary singer, “I was a part of the song ‘Aa Bata De Tujhe Kaise Jiya Jata Hai’ sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. I also had lines in the song since I had to recite some of my dialogues, but I was a little late to the recording. The recording was scheduled at 2 at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon.”

“When I found out that stalwarts were recording with me, I hurried and reached by 3.30. The studio felt very tense and everyone looked over at Lata didi. I was a little scared but handled the situation gracefully and ever understood why I was late,” Sinha added.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February due to multiple organ failure, weeks after she was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for COVID complications. She was cremated with state honours at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.