‘Lata Mangeshkar Told Me She Was a Big Fan of Sonakshi Sinha’: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha also revealed that Lata Mangeshkar would recall his dialogues.
Actor Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interview, recalled that Lata Mangeshkar was a ‘big fan’ of him and his daughter, actor Shatrughan Sinha. He revealed that Mangeshkar would recall dialogues from his films, adding that her demise has created a ‘vacuum’ in the industry.
Shatrughan Sinha told Aaj Tak, “My family and I are fortunate that we were on the receiving end of Lata Mangeshkar’s affection and blessings. She would talk about my dialogues, personality, and skill with great respect. She would also tell me that she was a huge fan of my daughter Sonakshi Sinha. I told her, ‘You saying this is a massive compliment for my family’.”
Shatrughan Sinha added that Lata Mangeshkar became an ‘institution’, “Lata Mangeshkar’s name and her music will remain immortal. We see Lata Mangeshkar as an institution; like Raj Kapoor was the greatest showman and Dilip Kumar sahab was an institution."
“I don’t think anyone will ever be able to fill the vacuum created by such an institution’s demise," Sinha added.
He also recalled a meeting with the legendary singer, “I was a part of the song ‘Aa Bata De Tujhe Kaise Jiya Jata Hai’ sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. I also had lines in the song since I had to recite some of my dialogues, but I was a little late to the recording. The recording was scheduled at 2 at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon.”
“When I found out that stalwarts were recording with me, I hurried and reached by 3.30. The studio felt very tense and everyone looked over at Lata didi. I was a little scared but handled the situation gracefully and ever understood why I was late,” Sinha added.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February due to multiple organ failure, weeks after she was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for COVID complications. She was cremated with state honours at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
