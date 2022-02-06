Pics: Lata Mangeshkar Laid to Rest; SRK, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respects
Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with state honours and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance.
Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on 6 January marked the end of an era in the film industry. Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were shifted from her residence ‘Prabhukunj’ to Shivaji Park, where she was laid to rest.
The police and defence personnel saluted Mangeshkar once she was draped in the tricolor. Lata Mangeshkar’s family, including her sister Asha Bhosle, accompanied the procession. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the last rites, conducted with complete state honours.
Shahrukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, and other celebrities were also in attendance.
- 01/11
Shah Rukh Khan reaches Shivaji Park for Lata Mangeshkar's last rites.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/11
Shah Rukh Khan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 03/11
Shah Rukh Khan pays his respects to Lata Mangeshkar.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 04/11
Shah Rukh Khan at Lata Mangeshkar's last rites in Shivaji Park.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 05/11
Ranbir Kapoor kneels in front of late Lata Mangeshkar.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 06/11
Ranbir Kapoor pays his respects to the legendary singer.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 07/11
Vidya Balan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 08/11
Javed Akhtar at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 09/11
The Mangeshkar family at Shivaji Park. Shraddha Kapoor also attended.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 10/11
Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 11/11
Lata Mangeshkar's family, including her sister Asha Bhosle, reach Shivaji Park with her mortal remains.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Bhagyashree had also visited the Mangeshkar residence to pay their respects to the legend.
Here are some visuals from Lata Mangeshkar’s final journey.
- 01/12
Preparations for Lata Mangeshkar's last rites at Shivaji Park.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/12
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 03/12
Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession began from her home Prabhukunj.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 04/12
The tricolor being carried to Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 05/12
A truck decked in flowers arrives at Prabhukunj.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 06/12
The truck also contained a large hoarding of the legendary singer.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 07/12
Asha Bhosle pays respects to her sister Lata Mangeshkar.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 08/12
Defence personnel drape Lata Mangeshkar with the tricolor.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 09/12
Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the tricolor.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 10/12
Police and defence personnel saluted Lata Mangeshkar.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 11/12
Lata Mangeshkar's family accompanied the procession.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 12/12
Asha Bhosle and family accompanied Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
