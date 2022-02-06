Pics: Lata Mangeshkar Laid to Rest; SRK, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respects

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on 6 January marked the end of an era in the film industry. Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were shifted from her residence ‘Prabhukunj’ to Shivaji Park, where she was laid to rest.

The police and defence personnel saluted Mangeshkar once she was draped in the tricolor. Lata Mangeshkar’s family, including her sister Asha Bhosle, accompanied the procession. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the last rites, conducted with complete state honours.

Shahrukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, and other celebrities were also in attendance.