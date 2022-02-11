'Not Family's Demand': Lata Mangeshkar's Brother on Shivaji Park Memorial Issue

The demand for a memorial for Mangeshkar, who passed away on 6 February, has led to a friction between the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Maharashtra and the opposition BJP.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking that a memorial be set up at Shivaji Park, where Lata Mangeshkar was cremated. The demand was initially backed by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who later softened his stance.

This demand put the Shiv Sena in dilemma, as Bal Thackeray hosted the annual Dussehra rally at the park. Uddhav Thackeray has also followed this tradition.