Here Are 10 Lata Mangeshkar Songs in Indian Languages
Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over 20 regional languages.
Late Lata Mangeshkar’s voice continues to be a staple in many Indian households. With an impressive and versatile vocal range, the playback singer lent her voice to over a 1000 Hindi films. While she earned the tag of ‘Nightingale of Bollywood’, Lata Mangeshkar also sang in over 20 Indian languages.
Here is a glimpse into Lata’s career outside Bollywood:
Tamil- 'Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena'
Lata Mangeshkar sang the track ‘Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena’ for the 1988 Tamil film Sathyaa starring Kamal Haasan. The film’s director had revealed, in an interview, that SP Balasubrahmanyam had helped Lata Mangeshkar with the diction since she was unfamiliar with the language.
Malayalam- 'Kadhali Chenkadhali'
The soundtrack for the Malayalam film Nellu was composed by Salil Chowdhury and featured artistes like Manna Dey and KJ Yesudas. Lata Mangeshkar lent her vocals to the track ‘Kadhali Chenkadhali’, which is purportedly her only Malayalam song.
Telugu- 'Nidhurapora Thammudaa'
The Telugu film Santhanam was directed by CV Ranganatha and featured a soundtrack composed by Susarla Dakshina Murthy. The Telugu song ‘Nidhurapora Thammudaa’ was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Ghantasala.
Kannada- 'Bellana Belagayitu'
Lata Mangeshkar sang in Kannada for the film Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. She recorded the songs ‘Bellana Belagayitu’ and ‘Ellare Iratheero, Endara Bartheero’ for the film. Interestingly, Lata’s siblings Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar also contributed a song each to the film.
Marathi- 'Dhund Madhumati Raat Re'
This track ‘Dhund Madhumati Raat Re’ is from the Marathi film Keechak Vadh, the remake of the bilingual film Sairandhari based on an incident from the epic Mahbharata.
Gujarati- 'Mare Te Chitt No Chor'
Lata Mangeshkar’s Gujarati song ‘Mare Te Chitt No Chor’ is from the album for Akhand Saubhagyawati.
Bengali- 'Ja Re Jare Ure Jare Pakhi'
Lata Mangeshkar recorded over 200 songs in Bengali during her career. The West Bengal government even conferred the ‘Banga Bibhushan’ award on Lata, in 2016, for her contribution to Bengali music.
Assamese- 'Jonakare Rati'
The album of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s first film Era Bator Sur features an Assamese song ‘Jonakare Rati’ in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice.
Punjabi- 'Paate Vicchore'
Lata recorded many Punjabi songs during her illustrious career including this track ‘Paate Vicchore’.
Rajasthani- 'Kesariya Balam'
Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Kesariya Balam’ is one of the Rajasthani folk song’s most popular iterations. It was featured in the film Lekin… directed by Gulzar, based on a short story by Rabindranath Tagore. The film’s songs were composed by her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
