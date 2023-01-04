'Went to Mark New Year, Didn't Know This Would Happen’: Kanjhawala Accused's Kin

Four days after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala as her two-wheeler was hit by a car, families of two of the five accused claimed that "it was an accident" and that "the accused did not know there was a body stuck underneath their vehicle".

"He has never killed a fly all his life. Do you think he is capable of killing someone so brutally?" said the aunt of Deepak Khanna, 26, one of the accused in the case.

Apart from Deepak, four other men who have been arrested in connection to the case have been identified as Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun.