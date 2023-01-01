ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car; 5 People Apprehended

The police received a call at 3.24 am by a person who had spotted the woman's body being dragged by a Baleno car.

The Quint
India
A woman in Delhi lost her life after being hit by a car in the wee hours of Sunday, 1 January. Her body was allegedly dragged for a few kilometres after being hit.

All five occupants of the car have since been apprehended, reported ANI, citing the Delhi Police. A case of death by negligence has been filed, reported The Indian Express.

What have the police said? As per DCP (Outer Delhi) Harendra Singh, the Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) received a call about the incident at 3.24 am, by a person who had spotted the body being dragged by a Baleno car. According to The Indian Express, DCP Singh added: 

“At about 4.11 am, a PCR call was again received at Kanjhawala police station which said that the body of a girl was lying on the road.”

The body was then sent to a hospital in Mangolpuri and the car was traced, according to the police.

What else do we know? The accused and the victim did not know each other, as per the police. 

The deceased reportedly worked part time in weddings and at other functions. At the time of the incident she was returning home from one such event.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)

