Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Daughter Suhana Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers on Thursday

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Daughter Suhana Khan
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of Dunki release Shah Rukh Khan visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers on Thursday, 14 December. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the video, Suhana Khan was seen walking with her father SRK. For the temple visit, Suhana wore a green suit and matching dupatta. Pooja opted for a beige outfit. Shah Rukh followed them inside the temple premises. He was seen in a white T-shirt, denims and a jacket. The actor also wore a cap and glasses.

Recently, he had visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media where he was waling towards the temple.

Dunki is all set to release on 21 December.

Also Read

Salaar & Dunki Advance Booking: SRK's Film Lags Behind Prabhas-Starrer in US

Salaar & Dunki Advance Booking: SRK's Film Lags Behind Prabhas-Starrer in US

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×