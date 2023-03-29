ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra To Feature In 'Jee Le Zaraa': Report

'Jee Le Zaraa' also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan who were last seen together in the hit film Don 2 are allegedly supposed to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is all set to be a film about friendship.

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed the news as yet and neither have the actors. He was last seen with Alia in Dear Zindagi and Katrina in Zero.

Currently, Farhan is busy looking for locations for the film. The filmmaker explored places in Rajasthan. On 29 March, Wednesday he took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen posing with his team. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD."

On the other end, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan. While Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her show Citadel and film Love Again. While Alia is all set to star in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Dharma Production's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3.

Read More
