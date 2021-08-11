Jee Le Zaraa: What an All-Girls Road Trip in India Would Actually Be Like
This is a reality check.
Farhan Akhtar's next directorial venture is Jee Le Zaraa, an all-female version of the popular road trip genre, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
While Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara showed us a very compelling (and frankly, enviable) version of what a boys road trip would be like, when it comes to the girls, it's a whole different ball game altogether.
Right from not having access to clean washrooms to random creeps that we find on the streets daily, here are some female-specific road trip issues that any group of girls will encounter, and only time will tell whether Farhan's Jee Le Zaraa covers them or not.
